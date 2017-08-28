Girl on Top 2017: Vote in the Final 4 Now

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

Girl on Top Final 4 Split

Syfy, CW

Looks like we made it...to the final four!

Just four actresses remain in our Girl on Top tournament, meaning we're just one round away from the finals. This round is a free for all, so only the two contenders with the most votes will continue on to battle it out for the title. As always, it's up to you to tell us who those two contenders are. 

The four champions are: Emily Bett Rickards from Arrow, Eliza Taylor from The 100, Melanie Scrofano from Wynonna Earp, and Alycia Debnam-Carey from Fear the Walking Dead

Vote as many times as you want for as many different actresses as you want. Voting closes Wednesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. P.T., and the final round will begin on Friday! 

Girl on Top 2017: Final 4
Pick your favorite actress:
35.8
24.5
21.6
18.1
