9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2017 MTV VMAs

From Miley Cyrus' twerk fest in 2013 to Britney Spears' sexy python dance in '01 to that one time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift onstage and started a war for the ages, the MTV Video Music Awards has always been a night full of craziness, unexpected plot twists and incredible performances. And that's we aren't at all surprised that this year's show followed suit with its powerful performances, inspiring messages and wacky outfits.
Check out all the 9 biggest jaw-droppers from the night below:
1. Jack Antonoff's Mid-Show Snack: The Bleachers musician decided to chomp down on a banana during Katy Perry's hosting duties. His lady love Lena Dunham is best friends with Taylor Swift, KP's arch rival. So that maaaaybe had something to do with the possibly-maybe-major-shade moment. Or maybe Jack just need some potassium ASAP?
2. Ed Sheeran's Shortest Acceptance Speech Ever: The Brit won the award for Artist of the Year but his short speech left audiences perplexed by its brevity. After his speech, Ed took to Insta to explain his brief words, "Didn't expect to win so did the worst acceptance speech I think I've done even by my standards. Thanks for Artist of the Year VMA, you all rock."
Always be prepared, Eddie!
3. Jared Leto Rocked a Glitter Cape and Then Danced Like No One Was Watching: Just when you thought there wasn't anything that could sparkle more than Leto's baby blues—he found that cape.
The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman went for a glam-rockin' selection in his glittering, multi-colored cape, but nothing the whole night was quite so oddly delightful as seeing the Oscar winner bop around in his fabulous superhero accessory.
4. Lorde Had the Flu But Still Did an Interpretive Dance for the Ages: We have no idea what Grammy-winning goddess, who was rather sick, was doing up there for her song "Homemade Dynamite" and we don't care. She makes the madness it work. Always. Her mind is a beautiful place filled with crevices and creativity that we sometimes just don't get and frankly we don't have to. It makes it all the more exciting to try to keep up with her can't-be-boxed-in brain.
?I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" - Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU— MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017
5. MTV Crowns Six Winners in One Category: There were six nominees were featured in the "Best Fight Against the System" award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards—and six winners to encourage change and commend those artists for speaking out about some major issues in society.
During the award, Rev. Robert E. Lee introduced Heather Heyer's mom Susan Bro, who delivered a powerful speech about fighting hatred.
6. Fifth Harmony Shades Camila Cabello Hard: Few things worked the crowd up into tizzy like the girl group throwing a faux fifth member off the top of the platform at the beginning of their performance of "Down." Camila's ears must be burning!
Yoooooooo. @NormaniKordei did THAT. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1R0ACPvjhS— MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
7. Normani Kordei Does the Splits in Those Boots: There's not much more to be said. It was an epic move that made those jaws drop, especially Bebe Rexha's.
8. Katy Perry's Bouncing Balls: The host with the most performed her hit "Swish Swish" hit with Nicki Minaj and the fun-filled performance had a lot of balls in the air.
9: Kesha's Emotional Speech on Suicide Prevention: It's a taboo topic that must be talked about. While introducing Logic, the soulful singer reminded viewers that "none of us are alone."
