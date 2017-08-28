9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2017 MTV VMAs

From Miley Cyrus' twerk fest in 2013 to Britney Spears' sexy python dance in '01 to that one time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift onstage and started a war for the ages, the MTV Video Music Awards has always been a night full of craziness, unexpected plot twists and incredible performances. And that's we aren't at all surprised that this year's show followed suit with its powerful performances, inspiring messages and wacky outfits.

Check out all the 9 biggest jaw-droppers from the night below: