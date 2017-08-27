Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Casualty on Exiting the Show: "You're Left a Little Bereft"

And Westeros has lost its biggest weasel. (Warning, spoilers for Game of Thrones' season seven finale ahead. Head North and hit the little x if you don't want to be spoiled!)

After seven seasons of plotting, Littlefinger (aka Lord Baelish) finally got what was coming to him, thanks to Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) teaming up to beat him at his own game. While it was the younger Stark sister who delivered the fatal blow (or throat-slit), it was the eldest who broke Littlefinger's heart.

After Sunday's episode, Aidan Gillen talked to Entertainment Weekly about his character's death, while co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss weighed in on the scene in a video posted to the HBO hit's YouTube account.