Heather Heyer's Mom Honors Music's Biggest Stars "Fighting Against the System" at the MTV VMAs

After being introduced by Rev. Robert E. Lee, Heather Heyer's mom Susan Bro delivered a speech about fighting hatred.
"Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she is here tonight," Susan explained. "I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage. Today, I am announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred."
She continued, "I want people to know that Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people from every race and every background in this country. In that spirit, MTV has decided to honor all six nominees for Best Fight Against the System."
Susan went on to give credit to each winner for their projects and how they made a difference for their communities.
"Big Sean decried violence. Alessia Cara spoke out about body shaming. The Hamilton mixed tape and John Legend both took on the targeting of immigrants," she explained. "Logic and Damian Lemar Hudson celebrated diversity. Taboo and Shailene Woodley rebelled against government exploitation."
And for the millions of people at home who may not be a Hollywood star, Susan argued that there is plenty one can do to make a difference.
"I look forward to the important work that they, and all of you, will do together to make the world a better, kinder, place," she expressed.