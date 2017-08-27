Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Sound Off on Finale's Big Jon Snow Reveal: "Ewwwww!"

Game of Thrones introduced a new character on Sunday night...except he's actually been around all along. (Warning: MAJOR spoilers from the season seven finale ahead. Read at your own risk!)

Sunday night's finale finally confirmed one of the GOT fandom's most popular theories: R + L = J. Yes, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark...and he's legitimate, as the two were indeed married in a secret ceremony, which we got to see thanks to Bran's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) visions.

This, obviously, is huge for a number of reasons. 1. Jon's real name is Aegon Targaryen and he's not a bastard. 2. He's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. 3. Just as Bran and Sam are piecing this together, Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) were consummating their relationship for the first time. (Yay to them finally hooking up! Boo to incest! But hey, they don't know they are aunt and nephew?!)

Freaking out? Us too! And even Harington and Clarke were blown away by the reveal.