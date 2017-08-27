Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Delivers One of the Series' Most Satisfying Deaths and the Hookup We've Been Waiting For

Everyone together now: FINALLY.
Game of Thrones closed out its seventh (and penultimate) season on Sunday night, and while it was an episode filled to the brim with characters being reunited, lots of one-on-one conversations and words, the HBO hit series still delivered one of the most anticipated deaths. (Warning, MAJOR spoilers ahead!)
RIP, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen)! Please don't bleed all over Winterfell on your way out. Yes, our Stark Sisters outsmarted Lord Baelish, providing the sister team-up of our dreams. Oh, and guess what: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) FINALLY did it, making us squeal/feel icky since they are aunt and nephew. (Yes, we're reverting back to eighth grade lingo, shhh!)...just as the truth about Jon's real parents came out.
Plus, there was a break-up, a redemption, a major truce, a huge meet-up with SO many characters and the actual start of a war. Yeah, A LOT happened this week in Westeros...
R + L = J: One of the Internet's favorite theories was revealed to be true, thanks to Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Sam's (John Bradley-West) reunion. Bran revealed to Sam that Ned really wasn't Jon's father; that it was really his aunt Lyanna Stark's bastard son with Rhaegar. BUT Sam then gets to drop his own bombshell that he learned from the High Septor's diary: Rhaegar and Lyanna were in fact married in a secret ceremony, which we get to see, courtesy of Bran's visions. Jon's real name? Aegon Targaryen, and as Bran says, "He's never been a bastard. He's the heir to the Iron Throne."
Which makes Jon and Daenerys finally hooking up, after a season of sexual tension and seasons of shipping by some fans, all the more complicated. (So complicated, in fact, Facebook may have to add a new option under relationship status. But hey, at least we got the sex scene we've been waiting for...until we remember they are related. (Again: just thankful for the Kit Harington ass shot.) Also worth noting: Earlier in the episode, Dany tells Jon she can't have children, but he suggests that perhaps the witch that told her shouldn't be trusted.
Lannister Love Lost: As one incestuous relationship is consummated, another comes to an end, as Jaime left King's Landing, and his beloved Cersei, at the end of the episode, after learning she had no intention of honoring the truce she made earlier (despite seeing a White Walker with her own horrified eyes). Jaime refuses to go back on his promise to help defeat the White Walkers, and Cersei comes this close to having him killed. "I'm the only one you have left," he tells her. "Our children are gone, our father is gone. It's just me and you now." Her response? "There's one more yet to come." (Yes, it seems Cersei really is pregnant, which was confirmed during a truly stellar and long-awaited conversation between the Queen and Tyrion.)
So while Jaime rides North (towards redemption, the Great War...and Brienne, who he briefly reunited with, much to the delight of many fans), Cersei plans to wait for the monsters (White Walkers, Dothraki, etc.) to kill each other.
Stark Sisters FTW: Oh, Littlefinger. The weasel really thought he had pulled off another con on an unsuspecting family, only to be blindsided when Sansa finally called him out on ALL of his bulls--t over the years, including Lysa's death, selling her to the Boltons and setting up their father's death, just for starters. When he tries to defend himself, Bran's visions provide all the evidence they need.
"I'm a slow learner, it's true. But I learn," Sansa tells Littlefinger, who starts to cry, telling her he loved her more than anyone. "Thank you for all your many lessons, Lord Baelish. I will never forget them," she tells him...just before Arya slits his throat. (And the crowd goes wild!)
Theon's Triumph: So we guess Theon's (Alfie Allen) redemption was a thing some fans wanted? Sure! Anyway, Theon finally stopped running away, thanks to a heart-to-heart with Jon Snow ("You don't need to choose, you're a Greyjoy and you're a Stark"), and is going to save his sister, Yara, who was taken by their uncle Euron (aka your drunk, racist, truly awful uncle who makes Thanksgiving super early every year) earlier in the season. Funnily (or ironically?) enough, Theon's redemption came out of one of the worst things to ever happen to him, as he was almost killed in a fight...until the soldier kneed him in the you-know-what, providing the moment for Theon to make his move. "Not for me, for Yara!" Theon tells the men after his victory.
The Great War Begins: Oh, you thought we weren't going to see the Night King and his newest weapon, Dany's dragon? Oh, you did? How cute. You must be new! The Night King made his big move in the episode's final scene, literally destroying the Wall, allowing his White Walkers to finally make their move South.
Oh, it's going to be a long wait until season eight.
What did you think of GOT's season seven finale?