Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge Reveals Melanoma Diagnosis

Tamra Judge has been diagnosed with melanoma.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share a cheeky mirror photo of her booty, revealing a large freckle that she said led to the diagnosis.

"I work out hard for this Booty," she captioned the post. "I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like."