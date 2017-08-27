Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge Reveals Melanoma Diagnosis

Tamra Judge, RHOC

Tamra Judge has been diagnosed with melanoma.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share a cheeky mirror photo of her booty, revealing a large freckle that she said led to the diagnosis.

"I work out hard for this Booty," she captioned the post. "I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like."

She continued, "I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked/ This was just a small black flat freckle.... I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either. Thank you @amyhlitchfield. Going to be honest I've been a little sad, worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy."

The diagnosis comes just one week before Judge was set to ring in her 50th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Happy birthday to me," she wrote. "#saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now."

We wish her a speedy recovery!

