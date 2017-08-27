The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Fifth Harmony's Farewell to Camila Cabello at the MTV VMAs

Fifth Harmony, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Giphy/MTV

And then there were four!

It's no secret that Fifth Harmony is a bit different now that Camila Cabello left the group to focus on her solo career.

But during tonight's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the remaining members decided to mark their performance with a moment that has the audience and Internet freaking out.

Before performing their song "He Like That," Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei appeared onstage. As for that fifth member who flew off the stage, people are convinced that's Camila.

"The shade that Fifth Harmony threw with that performance was EVERYTHING!" one viewer tweeted. Another user wrote, "I'm watching Game of Thrones but I had to take a break to watch that Fifth Harmony Camila shade I am physically incapable of breathing."

Perhaps it's all in the Internet's head. Or maybe it was meant to enter a new era of Fifth Harmony. Whatever the case may be, the ladies had a big night at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In addition to being the first girl group to perform at the VMAs since 2006, the X-Factor alums also picked up a Moon Person for Best Pop thanks to their single "Down."

As for their red carpet looks, the ladies also earned rave reviews for their attire.

Dinah wore Robert Cavalli while Lauren stepped out in Cushnie. Normani wowed in a Labourjoisie dress while Ally looked like a star in her Reem Acra dress.

"We just wanted beauty and glamour," stylist Jessica Paster told E! News. "We did dress them in unison—the colors were burgundy, black and white."

