Jared Leto and Linkin Park Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell at the 2017 MTV VMAs

There's been a lot to celebrate at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and while most of it has brought smiles to our faces, the music world cannot overlook one deeply tragic fact: It's lost two of its biggest rock stars.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell both took their lives earlier this year, completely rocking the music industry and everyone they touched with their voices.

Jared Leto took the stage at the VMAs to pay tribute to the fallen stars with a touching message.

"In 1976, in Phoenix, Arizona, a child was born," Leto began. "He was precocious, full of life, and determined. He grew up to become the singer of one of the biggest rock bands in the history of music. His name was Chester Bennington."