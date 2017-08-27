Jared Leto Dancing in a Sequin Cape at the 2017 MTV VMAs Is Our Truest Spirit Animal

You guys, Jared Leto is everything right now.

First of all, the 45-year-old Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a sparkly blue and green cape over a red and white floral turtleneck shirt, which he accessorized with black aviator-style sunglasses and a massive beard.

Sure, it was a bit messy, but that's how he's taken his style lately—a little eclectic but also totally him...and somehow we still find that incredibly sexy.