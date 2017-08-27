Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable While Making Her Red Carpet Debut With 21 Savage at the 2017 MTV VMAs

We all need to find someone who looks at us the way Amber Rose looks at 21 Savage.

Yes, this duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, unable to keep their hands off one another as they posed on the red carpet.

However, you probably didn't even realize that it was Rose posing with the rapper as she looks totally unrecognizable!

Wearing a custom black, sparkling gown by Yousef Aljasmi—which perfectly displayed her famous curves—she stepped away from her go-to platinum shaved hairstyle and donned a brunette wig.