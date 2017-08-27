Worst Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Farrah Abraham, Cardi B & More!

Hollywood didn't hold back at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

With a red carpet history that includes meat dresses, boob-holding suspenders and barely-there dresses, did you really expect anything less? The VMAs, in comparison to other award shows, encourages celebrities to go big, make a statement and think out of the box. And for these creatives, the invitation is taken quite seriously.

While we're all for stepping out of the norm, some risks simply don't translate, leaving us confused as to how and why certain ensembles made it to the event. But, hey, that's what taking a risk is all about, right?