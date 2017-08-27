Demi Lovato Frees Her Nipples in Daring Ensemble at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato showed up to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with some serious fashion fierceness.

The 25-year-old singer donned a daring, sequin and lace Zuhair Murad ensemble, which turned heads for a couple reasons—especially the fact that it bared her breasts.

Yes, while posing on the red carpet, Lovato took a page out of Jennifer Aniston's book and said f--k it to covering up her chest, freeing her nipples underneath the sexy lace body suit.

She accessorized the look with lots of diamonds, hoop earrings and a sultry stare that certainly raised temperatures on the red carpet.