MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Lorde, Demi Lovato and More Stars

Buckle up music lovers because we're in for one unforgettable and outrageous evening.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers, bands and performers from all over the world are descending upon Los Angeles for what is sure to be an OMG-filled show.

Hosted by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will hit the stage along with a few famous friends.

Additionally, 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will be delighting the crowds with sure-to-be show-stopping performances. Ed Sheeran, who has been busy touring North America, will also perform a song off his chart-topping album. 

Plus, all eyes are on Pink as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

But before any of this can happen, we must talk about the red carpet looks. From Lorde's feathery frock to Cardi B's white ensemble and Demi Lovato's black lace number, tonight's guest list is more than impressive.

The annual event will air live tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET.So without further ado, take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing in our jam-packed gallery updating throughout the evening below.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink, Willow and Carey Hart

The adorable family dons adorable matching menswear-inspired ensembles.

Lil Mama, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lil Mama

Her red outfit is anything for the birds! 

Bebe Rexha, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Singer dons plunging, form-fitting gown.

Olivia Munn, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Showing off her slim pins, the actress gets funky at the 2017 VMAs.

Lorde, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lorde

The New Zealander looks like a princess in purple and feathers at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Katy Perry, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry

The night's host opted for an asymmetrical column dress for 2017 MTV VMAs.

Heidi Klum, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The Project Runway host slinks about in a revealing dress.

G-Eazy, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

G-Eazy

The Oakland rapper rocked an old-school ensemble for the VMAs.

Noah Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

The singer's got on a big sweatshirt and sky-high boots.

Vanessa Hudgens, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The star is a sexy lady in red.

Amber Rose, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amber Rose

Looking dramatically different, the wigged-out personality glows in her glittering gown.

Shawn Mendes, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The singer looks like in a fitted suit paired with a wild print shirt.

Paris Jackson, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

The King of Pop's daughter blooms in quite a different ensemble.

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

DJ Khaled and Asahd

The DJ carries his wee one into the award show.

Kendrick Lamar, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar

The Grammy-winning rapper was looking cool AF at the show.

Justina Valentine, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justina Valentine

Opting for a daring and see-through design, the rapper rocked the red carpet.

Gigi Gorgeous, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gigi Gorgeous

MTV's new TRL co-host is winning in white.

Farrah Abraham, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham

Looking like a superhero/space invader, the Teen Mom star is prepared to get beamed into the award show.

Julia Michaels, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

Singer looks heavenly in her blue glittery frock.

Chantel Jeffries, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chantel Jeffries

The actress and rapper looks like a goddess in gold.

Machine Gun Kelly, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

The Ohio rapper opts for quite a sleek ensemble for the MTV awards show.

Khalid, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Khalid

Orange you glad the the music man hit up the MTV show?

Ed Sheeran, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran

Looking a lot like Harry Potter, the British singer opted for a comfy ensemble for the fun-filled show.

Jay Versace, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Nipple

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jay Versace

The Vine star donned quite the colorful ensemble for the colorful award show.

PrettyMuch, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Nipple

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PrettyMuch

Boybanders Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Tyler Posey, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tyler Posey

The Teen Wolf star put on a big smile while posing on the non-carpeted red carpet.

Billy Eichner, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Billy Eichner

The funnyman and American Horror Story: Cult star is looking like a dapper Dan at The Forum.

Echosmith, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Echosmith

The band's lead singer sports a menswear-inspired ensemble.

Matt Rife, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Rife

The actor, who was rumored to be dating Kate Beckinsale, poses in a sporty ensemble.

Chico Bean, Darren Brand, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Chico Bean and Darren Brand

The duo attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Chanel West Coast, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chanel West Coast

Rocking a matching three-piece ensemble, the personality/rapper was looking fierce.

Sophie Beem, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sophie Beem

Looking like she's wearing her jammies, the singer opts for a colorful look at the glittering show.

August Getty, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

August Getty

The designer dons an ornate look for the MTV music show.

Drake Bell, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Drake Bell

Former child star goes for a country-style ensemble for the award show.

Jack Antonoff, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham's main man goes casual for MTV's big night.

Demi Lovato, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was looking confident in a sexy, see-through black and lace number by Zuhair Murad.

Jenelle Evans, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans

The mother of three rocks a bustier top and and a voluminous black skirt for the event The Forum.

Lil Yachty, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lil Yachty

Music man goes for an old-school collegiate look for the fun-filled show.

Rory Kramer, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Rory Kramer

The "professional life liver" wears yellow to the music show.

Erin Lim, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Erin Lim

The E! News correspondent goes for a glittering min-idress.

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B

The hip hop star hopped into a white pantsuit and skirt ensemble for the MTV award show.

Sibley Scoles, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sibley Scoles

The E! News correspondent put on the razzle dazzle on the red carpet.

