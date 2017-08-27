MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Lorde, Demi Lovato and More Stars

Buckle up music lovers because we're in for one unforgettable and outrageous evening.
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers, bands and performers from all over the world are descending upon Los Angeles for what is sure to be an OMG-filled show.
Hosted by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will hit the stage along with a few famous friends.
Additionally, 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will be delighting the crowds with sure-to-be show-stopping performances. Ed Sheeran, who has been busy touring North America, will also perform a song off his chart-topping album.
Plus, all eyes are on Pink as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
But before any of this can happen, we must talk about the red carpet looks. From Lorde's feathery frock to Cardi B's white ensemble and Demi Lovato's black lace number, tonight's guest list is more than impressive.
The annual event will air live tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET.So without further ado, take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing in our jam-packed gallery updating throughout the evening below.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The adorable family dons adorable matching menswear-inspired ensembles.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Her red outfit is anything for the birds!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Singer dons plunging, form-fitting gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Showing off her slim pins, the actress gets funky at the 2017 VMAs.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The New Zealander looks like a princess in purple and feathers at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The night's host opted for an asymmetrical column dress for 2017 MTV VMAs.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Project Runway host slinks about in a revealing dress.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Oakland rapper rocked an old-school ensemble for the VMAs.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The singer's got on a big sweatshirt and sky-high boots.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The star is a sexy lady in red.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Looking dramatically different, the wigged-out personality glows in her glittering gown.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The singer looks like in a fitted suit paired with a wild print shirt.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The King of Pop's daughter blooms in quite a different ensemble.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The DJ carries his wee one into the award show.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Grammy-winning rapper was looking cool AF at the show.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Opting for a daring and see-through design, the rapper rocked the red carpet.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
MTV's new TRL co-host is winning in white.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Looking like a superhero/space invader, the Teen Mom star is prepared to get beamed into the award show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Singer looks heavenly in her blue glittery frock.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The actress and rapper looks like a goddess in gold.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Ohio rapper opts for quite a sleek ensemble for the MTV awards show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Orange you glad the the music man hit up the MTV show?
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Looking a lot like Harry Potter, the British singer opted for a comfy ensemble for the fun-filled show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Vine star donned quite the colorful ensemble for the colorful award show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Boybanders Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Teen Wolf star put on a big smile while posing on the non-carpeted red carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The funnyman and American Horror Story: Cult star is looking like a dapper Dan at The Forum.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The band's lead singer sports a menswear-inspired ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor, who was rumored to be dating Kate Beckinsale, poses in a sporty ensemble.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The duo attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rocking a matching three-piece ensemble, the personality/rapper was looking fierce.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Looking like she's wearing her jammies, the singer opts for a colorful look at the glittering show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The designer dons an ornate look for the MTV music show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Former child star goes for a country-style ensemble for the award show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Lena Dunham's main man goes casual for MTV's big night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was looking confident in a sexy, see-through black and lace number by Zuhair Murad.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The mother of three rocks a bustier top and and a voluminous black skirt for the event The Forum.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Music man goes for an old-school collegiate look for the fun-filled show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The "professional life liver" wears yellow to the music show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The E! News correspondent goes for a glittering min-idress.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The hip hop star hopped into a white pantsuit and skirt ensemble for the MTV award show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The E! News correspondent put on the razzle dazzle on the red carpet.
