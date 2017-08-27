MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Lorde, Demi Lovato and More Stars

Buckle up music lovers because we're in for one unforgettable and outrageous evening.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers, bands and performers from all over the world are descending upon Los Angeles for what is sure to be an OMG-filled show.

Hosted by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will hit the stage along with a few famous friends.

Additionally, 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will be delighting the crowds with sure-to-be show-stopping performances. Ed Sheeran, who has been busy touring North America, will also perform a song off his chart-topping album.

Plus, all eyes are on Pink as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

But before any of this can happen, we must talk about the red carpet looks. From Lorde's feathery frock to Cardi B's white ensemble and Demi Lovato's black lace number, tonight's guest list is more than impressive.

The annual event will air live tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET.So without further ado, take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing in our jam-packed gallery updating throughout the evening below.