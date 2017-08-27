Nicole Kidman Poses Soaking Wet for Her Sexiest Magazine Cover in Years

Whoa, Nicole Kidman!

The Oscar winner and Big Little Lies star appears in a sexy cover for Stellar magazine's one-year anniversary issue in Australia. The photo shows her wearing a strapless Alexander Perry gown and standing soaking wet inside a swimming pool, cupping her breasts.

Kidman posed for the cover weeks after celebrating her 50th birthday in June. In Stellar, she talks about getting older.

"I'm just really going, 'OK, this is my life,' and I'm very, very happy to be 50," she said. "I think that's what happens with birthdays once you get to a particular age, you're just like, 'Yay, OK, here we go!'"

"I did not have a huge party," she said. "I was like, I just want to be with my family. And my sister came over with all her children, my brother-in-law, I had Keith Urban and my girls. We Skyped my mum because she couldn't fly all that way, but I flew back and had a small party with her and my close, close, close friends. And that was it — simple."