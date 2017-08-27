Blake Lively Celebrates 30th Birthday at "Super Sweet 16" Party With Anna Kendrick and Other Friends

Blake Lively is 30, going on 17...

The Gossip Girl alum recently had a birthday celebration with girlfriends such as Anna Kendrick and jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. Lively and Kendrick star in Bridesmaids director Paul Feig's new thriller, A Simple Favor.

Lively shared a couple of pics from the bash on Instagram, writing, "My super sweet 16...but like 14 years late.

The actress was presented with a chocolate birthday cake topped with fruit and pieces of white chocolate.