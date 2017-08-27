Miley Cyrus Teases Dad With MTV VMAs Flashback Before 2017 Show: "I'll Be Good Tonight I Promise"

We'll never forget Miley Cyrus' controversial MTV VMAs performance, and neither will be. And neither will her father.

Hours before her return to the award show's stage, the 24-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page a popular meme of her 2013 VMAs performance, showing her twerking on co-performer Robin Thicke, with an image of a stern-looking Billy Ray Cyrus pasted in the background.

"Sorry Dad.... I'll be good tonight I promise ... @vmas," she wrote.

Miley's infamous performance marked one of the most controversial ones ever seen at the VMAs and came at a time when she started to project a sexier image after years of starring on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. She has since revamped her image again.