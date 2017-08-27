Bella Hadid "So Excited" to Return to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid, Weeknd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid will be back on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 20-year-old model and face of basically every September magazine cover announced the news on Instagram Saturday.

"@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again..."

"Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored," she said. "I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx."

Photos

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Bella made her debut at the annual event, one of the most prestigious and sought-after fashion gigs, last year. There, she faced a potentially awkward situation; she had to walk the runway and pass her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd as he performed.

She was cool with the idea, telling E! News beforehand, "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

See Bella's big debut and see other models walking the runway in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid, Weeknd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

The V.S. first timer proved that she belonged as she strutted in this blue and gray lace set featuring a beaded sheer bodice and plenty of feathers.

Bella Hadid, Weeknd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

The younger Hadid sister stunned in a gray lace and corset set while being serenaded by her now-ex The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

The model struts her stuff.

Article continues below

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

AP Photo/Francois Mori

Angels

Some of the show's models take a break to show off their outfits and their smiles.

Daniela Braga, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Swarovski

Daniela Braga

With an embroidered jacket and pants, Daniela wowed in one of the more modest looks of the evening.

Kelly Gale, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Gale

Lace, pastel purple, flowers and miniature birds look gorgeous as she brings some springtime cheer to the catwalk.

Article continues below

Kelly Gale, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Kelly Gale

Kelly went from sweet to sassy as she served up some smizes in this gray set featuring a silver beaded jacket and white wings.

Grace Elizabeth, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Paris France

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth

Pink bows, pink lingerie, pink wings. Grace was in PINK heaven.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio

The veteran Angel took her turn on the catwalk in a gorgeous lace ensemble and matching intricate wings.

Article continues below

Georgia Fowler, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Georgia Fowler

She poses like a rock star as The Weeknd performs behind her.

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Florent Déchard

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga gives her fellow performer a kiss on the cheek before they take the stage.

Cindy Bruna, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Cindy Bruna

The model smiles as she shows off an embroidered bra and gorgeous lace cover up. 

Article continues below

Sara Sampaio, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio

With wings that look like clouds of smoke, Sara gracefully floats down the runway.

Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Florent Déchard

Bruno Mars

The dapper singer and his equally dapper backup dancers prepare to take the runway.

Luma Grothe, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Luma Grothe

The Brazilian stunner swaps out the sheer tops for a sporty long-sleeved, extra-cropped crop top.

Article continues below

Bridget Malcom, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bridget Malcom

Shiny 80s glam meets 2016 fashion.

Dilone, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dilone

All ready for winter, she flashed her pearly whites while "walking two dogs" and rocking a fuzzy pink jacket.

Alanna Arrington, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alanna Arrington

She shows off her sporty side in this sheer short number.

Article continues below

Devon Windsor, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

The blond beauty gives off sultry vibes in this black lace and delicate-winged outfit.

Devon Windsor, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Ruby red looks stunning on Devon... as does every color on the wheel of colors she walked with.

Stella Maxwell, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Stella Maxwell

This beaded sheer number shows her off from head to toe.

Article continues below

Romee Strijd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Romee Strijd

The Dutch model pauses to blow a kiss at the crowd.

Izabel Goulart, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Izabel Goulart

She makes mixing lace collars, feathered wings and seriously striped boots work all together.

Brooke Perry, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Brooke Perry

She may not have wings, but Brooke looks light as a feather in this flowing ensemble.

Article continues below

Leomie Anderson, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Leomie Anderson

Green latex has never looked so appealing.

Josephine Skriver, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Josephine Skriver

With beaded sleeves, green undergarments and red boots, someone looks all ready for the holiday season.

Josephine Skriver, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Josephine Skriver

She struts her stuff in sparkling silver.

Article continues below

Sanne Vloet, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sanne Vloet

Looking like something out of a story book, Sanne covers the runway in florals.

Sanne Vloet, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sanne Vloet

Sanne looks flawless as she leaves her flowers behind to prove that she is all prepared for a rainy winter.

Zuri Tibby, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Zuri Tibby

Not many people could pull off a giant pink bow, but Zuri makes it look easy!

Article continues below

Camille Rowe, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Camille Rowe

Camille looks ready to party draped in pink streamers.

Maggie Lane, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Maggie Lane

The blond bombshell stunned in this strappy teal bodysuit and sheer black robe.

Rachel Hilbert, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Rachel Hilbert

A beaming Rachel showed off PINK's newest in sheer jackets, stuffed puppies and adorable winter hats.

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bruna Mars, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lady Gaga, The Weeknd & Bruno Mars

The evening's musical entertainment had their chance to walk the catwalk, too.

Lady Gaga, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lady Gaga

The singer stuns in a rose dress as she performs one of her latest singles.

Joan Smalls, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Joan Smalls

The gorgeous model gives a smirk as she channels her goth side.

Article continues below

Joan Smalls, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Joan Smalls

She then got to brighten up in a turquoise lingerie set and colorful robe.

Izabel Goulart, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Izabel Goulart

The brunette beauty meant business in this black and white lace lingerie set and thin angel wings. 

Valerie Kaufman, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Valerie Kaufman

Leather, latex and lingerie. Oh, my!

Article continues below

Xiao Wen, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Xiao Wen

Lightening up the mood, she's all smiles in the newest PINK gear.

Barbara Fialho, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Barbara Fialho

The model has some fun twirling her beaded skirt and wearing a colorful crown.

Barbara Fialho, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Barbara Fialho

Switching it up, Barbara shows that she is as versatile in her looks as V.S. is in its styles.

Article continues below

Jourdana Phillips, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Jourdana Phillips

The model took a moment to blow her fans a kiss before strutting her stuff back down the runway.

Martha Hunt, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Martha Hunt

Only Martha could make wearing this many patterns at once look so good.

The Weeknd, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The Weeknd

The singer proved that he is indeed a Starboy. 

Article continues below

Bruno Mars, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bruno Mars

The "Uptown Funk" singer brought a soulful touch to the proceedings.

Ming Xi, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Ming Xi

The smiling beauty beamed in this teal and red lingerie set.

Lily Donaldson, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Donaldson

Lily looks happy as ever and very pretty in pink.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Her sister and fellow model Gigi Hadid has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show twice. As of Sunday, she has not been confirmed to take part in the 2017 winter show.

The list of others confirmed to be walking the runway this year includes returning models Adriana LimaAlessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Josephine SkriverBarbara FialhoMaria BorgesGeorgia FowlerDaniela Braga, and Bruna Lirio, as well as newcomers Gizele OliveiraKate GrigorievaAlanna Arrington,Maggie Laine, Herieth Paul, Sanne Vloet and Alexina Graham.

