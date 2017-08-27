Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Among Celebs Spotted at Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made fight night date night.
The couple, who have been dating for several month, were among several celebs spotted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night, watching the anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor PPV boxing match.
The actress-singer and the former New York Yankees star traveled to the city on a private jet with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as seen in photos they posted on Instagram.
Other stars who attended the fight included Leonardo DiCaprio and friend and Entourage alum Kevin Connolly, Charlie Theron, Aisha Tyler, Karlie Kloss, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler and Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn—who are longtime friends, two sources told E! News. They bumped into each other on the red carpet, posed together and went on their separate ways.
Mayweather beat McGregor in the 10th round and remains undefeated with 50 wins.
The singer arrives to perform the National Anthem.
Where's Vince?
Nice moves.
The lovebirds also make fight night date night.
The actress can hardly stand the suspense.
Now we're talking.
The model poses on the red carpet.
The TV personality is ready for the fight!
The retired boxing champion talks to fans.
The Backstreet Boys member poses with challenger Conor McGregor.
Demi Lovato, a longtime UFC fan, sang the National Anthem at the event. She posted a photo of herself inside the boxing ring hours earlier.
Mayweather, largely seen as the greatest defensive fighter in history, remains undefeated after beating the Irish UFC champion in the 10th round, marking his 50th career win. Mayweather, 40, had declared in the ring that this fight is his last.
"I thought it was close though and I thought it was a little early of a stoppage. I get like that when I'm tired. I get a little wobbly and flowy," McGregor said after the match. "But you got to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will give you."
Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean also attended and took a selfie with McGregor, writing on Instagram, "The real champ in my opinion! What a gentlemen and great humble guy. Thanks bro for the pic."
—Additional reporting by Ken Baker