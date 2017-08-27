Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Breaks Spotify and YouTube Records

Swift's lyric video for the song has also broken a major record on YouTube; The clip reached more than 19 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record for the most views for that type of video on the site. As of Sunday morning, it has been viewed more than 34 million times.
After keeping out of the spotlight for months and after a social media post purge, Swift returned online last week to announce her music comeback. Her new album, her first in three years, will be released in November.
A teaser from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video was released Friday. Many critics have compared a key scene from it to one from Beyoncé's 2016 hit video "Formation." Swift's music video director, Joseph Kahn, took to Twitter to address the comparisons.