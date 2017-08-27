Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Breaks Spotify and YouTube Records

Look what you made her do.

While fans' reactions to Taylor Swift's new song and music video may be mixed, they still broke major records.

"Look What You Made Me Do," the angst-filled new single from her upcoming album Reputation, has been downloaded (legally) more than 184,000 times, and is No. 1 on iTunes, Variety reported Saturday.

In addition, Swift has set the new global first day streaming record for Spotify with over 8 million streams for "Look What You Made Me Do," a rep for the company told the outlet.