Casey Wilson Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Henry Bear Caspe

Baby love!

Days after news hit that funny lady Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe had welcomed a second child, a son they named Henry Bear Caspe, the proud pair took to Instagram earlier today to post the first photo of the wee one.

Along with the cute photo of the trio, the Happy Endings star wrote, "Henry Bear Caspe is here!"

Earlier in the week, the exciting news was announced on Thursday on Casey's podcast, Bitch Sesh. Co-host and comedienne Danielle Schneider shared with listeners, "Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting."

Casey's dad Paul O. Wilson added, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine."