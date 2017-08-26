Casey Wilson Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Henry Bear Caspe

Baby love!
Days after news hit that funny lady Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe had welcomed a second child, a son they named Henry Bear Caspe, the proud pair took to Instagram earlier today to post the first photo of the wee one.
Along with the cute photo of the trio, the Happy Endings star wrote, "Henry Bear Caspe is here!"
Earlier in the week, the exciting news was announced on Thursday on Casey's podcast, Bitch Sesh. Co-host and comedienne Danielle Schneider shared with listeners, "Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast, you guys this is so exciting."
Casey's dad Paul O. Wilson added, "The baby is a month early but perfectly fine."
Corbin Gurkin
In March, the former star of Marry Me revealed her second pregnancy on Bitch Sesh as well.
"Some big news on me end, which is that I am pregnant again," she said on the show, adding that was in her second trimester and "so excited" about her second one's arrival.
Casey's son joins big brother, Max Red, 2.
It's no secret that Casey wanted another child with her hubby since 2014, as the actress had previously said she and David wanted to expand their family.
"We both come from two-kid families and I can't imagine going through life without a sibling, especially later in life," she told Fit Pregnancy in 2015.
In May, the 36-year-old had made her last major public appearance before giving birth, appearing with Schneider at the 2017 Vulture Festival in New York.