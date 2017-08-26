Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ellen DeGeneres and More Celebs Celebrate National Dog Day

Happy #NationalDogDay!

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Seacrest and many more pup-loving stars all all about showing off their special bond with their four-legged friend (or friends) for this year's National Dog Day.

According to National Dog Day's website, "National Dog Day is celebrated August 26th annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day and many more philanthropic days to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption."

Additionally, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure.

From lap dogs to guard dogs and toy dogs, a slew of puppy-loving celebs hopped on to Instagram and Twitter to post pics of and with their fur babies today. Check it out!