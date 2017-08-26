Lady Gaga's Ex Taylor Kinney Attends Her Chicago Concert and Fans Are Loving It

Love never dies!

Lady Gaga's ex Taylor Kinney attended her concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday night during her Joanne world tour. The pop star and the Chicago Fire actor began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015. In July 2016, Gaga announced she and Kinney were "on a break." Earlier this year, she stepped out with a new boyfriend, her agent Christian Carino.

Gaga and Kinney were one of the most popular celebrity couples. Naturally, fans were overjoyed to see him at her Chicago show. One of them posted a selfie with the actor. Another said Kinney went backstage with his friends after the show. 

Some fans speculated what Kinney must have felt when Gaga sang "Perfect Illusion," which many think was written about her past relationship with him.

"I would just say that my music on my album as well as all my albums is inspired by my personal life and this one more than others," she told E! News last year. "I have said it before—I love Taylor so much and he's my best friend."

Gaga made no mention of Kinney at the show.

She, however, did give a shout-out to her pet, telling the crowd, "You know who my favorite person is, that's from Chicago? My little dog, Asia."

 

Gaga was the first female artist to headline a show at Wrigley, the home of the Chicago Cubs, in the 12 years the stadium has hosted live musical acts.

On Saturday morning, she tweeted a photo of herself sporting a custom Cubs jersey, writing, "So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field #joanneworldtour wih my manager and friend by my side! We love u Chicago!"

