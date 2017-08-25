Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reportedly Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 25

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

Real Housewives of Dallas

This Real Housewives of Dallas Argument May Be the Franchise's Most Ridiculous One Yet

American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It's going to be a real family affair in the ballroom when Dancing With the Stars returns for season 25.

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be among the celebrity contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy when the reality hit's landmark season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18, a source tells E! News. And if they aren't paired up with married pros Peta Mergatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively, then someone will have made a terrible mistake.

While ABC does not confirm or comment on casting rumors, the Lacheys join a celeb roster that also includes Total Divas and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella. They are only the second married couple to ever compete in the same season, following in the footsteps of season 21's Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos.

Photos

Every Season of Dancing with the Stars Ranked from Worst to Best

People first reported news of the Lacheys' involvement.

While we'll have to wait for the September 6 episode of Good Morning America for ABC's big reveal of their full season 25 celeb roster, we do know 12 of the pro dancers returning to hopefully guide their partners to the finals. As announced on GMA this week, Peta and Maks will be joined by Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten and Mark Ballas, returning after a three-season break.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Nick Lachey , Vanessa Lachey , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.