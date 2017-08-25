Jay-Z Reveals Why He and Beyoncé Named Their Twins Rumi and Sir

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What's in a name? Well, Jay-Z explains how he and Beyoncé decided upon Sir and Rumi Carter for their twins earlier this year in a new interview.

The rapper opened up to hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller during their podcast Rap Radar earlier this week and dished about the meaning behind the unique monikers.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," the Grammy winner shared. And as for the A-list music power couple's son?

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Photos

Beyoncé's Maternity Style

Jay also opened up about his daughter Blue Ivy Carter's big cameo on his recent album 4:44.

During a bonus track, the couple's eldest child freestyles for several minutes.

"I can't even listen to that song no more," he said. "I only listen to her freestyle and then I'm like, ‘I cant listen to this.'"

The father of three also revealed that he and his family will be hitting the road shortly while he embarks on highly anticipated tour.

"I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s--t like that."

He added, "They'll be with me [on tour] anyway but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing anything. I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album."

Jay's album dropped on June 30 of this year and the couple welcomed their two little ones a week prior.

So there you have it, Beyhive!

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Couples , Babies , Blue Ivy Carter , Sir Carter , Rumi Carter , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.