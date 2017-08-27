Kylie Jenner Freaks Out Before 2017 Met Gala on Life of Kylie: "I'm F--king Nervous!''

These women are ride or die!

By now you know that Jordyn Woods is Kylie Jenner's BFF and it may seem like it's all fun and games, but these two have been through a lot together. In this week's episode of Life of Kylie, Jordyn opened up about the tragic passing of her father and how Kylie has been her rock.

"I'm just really proud of her because she's been through a lot of emotions I feel like since her dad passed," Kylie shared. "It's hard, she's figuring out how to deal with it." Jordyn's father passed away earlier this year from stage four cancer and she hasn't really had the time to process everything, especially with her fast-paced lifestyle.

"Somehow we managed to fly to Boston, go to a concert, fly back to New York, go to a second concert and then go to our friend's birthday party," Jordyn revealed. "I really just wanted to chill and I wanted to take time for myself and shop around and be in New York. It's just, it's very distracting."