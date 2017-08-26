25 Unique Gifts for Your Dog and You

Dog people unite because today is National Dog Day (yes, it's a real holiday).

We don't have to tell you that dog truly is man's best friend, and if you have a furry BFF of your own, chances are he's pretty darn spoiled. It probably doesn't take a national holiday for you to buy Fido a shiny new collar, or even a matching name tag necklace set for the two of you.

However, in the spirit of celebrating said holiday, we've rounded up a few gifts that we think you'll both enjoy equally.