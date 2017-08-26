25 Unique Gifts for Your Dog and You

Dog people unite because today is National Dog Day (yes, it's a real holiday).
We don't have to tell you that dog truly is man's best friend, and if you have a furry BFF of your own, chances are he's pretty darn spoiled. It probably doesn't take a national holiday for you to buy Fido a shiny new collar, or even a matching name tag necklace set for the two of you.
However, in the spirit of celebrating said holiday, we've rounded up a few gifts that we think you'll both enjoy equally.
Keep scrolling to shop!
Custom Pet Portrait Pendant, $275 to $305
Dog Blueprints, $185
Dog Egg Mold, $10
Turquoise On Chocolate Leather Dog Collar, $49 to $149
Pawda Handbag Dog Toy, $13 to $15
Dog is Good, Dog is My ZEN Hoodie, $28 to $50
Tory Bark Shoe Dog Toy, $14 to $16
Deer Silhouette Dog Sweater, $38 to $42
Hot Starbucks Dog Toy, $15 to $25
Ice Cream Dog Dress, $32
Checkered Chewy Vuitton Handbag Dog Toy, $15 to $17
Multi Crystals On Light Pink Leather Dog Collar, $65 to $169
Okay, we'll bite.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.