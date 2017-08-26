25 Unique Gifts for Your Dog and You

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: National Dog Day

Dog people unite because today is National Dog Day (yes, it's a real holiday).

We don't have to tell you that dog truly is man's best friend, and if you have a furry BFF of your own, chances are he's pretty darn spoiled. It probably doesn't take a national holiday for you to buy Fido a shiny new collar, or even a matching name tag necklace set for the two of you.

However, in the spirit of celebrating said holiday, we've rounded up a few gifts that we think you'll both enjoy equally.

Keep scrolling to shop! 

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Collars

Best Dog Ever Dog Collar, $26

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Kate Spade New York Ma Cherie Antoine Dog Ear Jackets, $58

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

French Bulldog Necklace, $38

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Clothes

Sailor Stripe Dog Harness, $33

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Custom Pet Portrait Pendant, $275 to $305

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Collars

Tan Dogberry Plaid Dog Collar, $45

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Dog Blueprints, $185

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Chewlululemon Bag Dog Toy, $18

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Dog Egg Mold, $10

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Pet Friend Charm Necklace, $20

Branded: National Dog Day

Grooming

Kiehl's 'Cuddly-Coat' Dog Grooming Shampoo, $17

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Collars

Wonder Woman Dog Collar, $28

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Dog Blueprint Pillows, $95

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Skinnydog Drink Dog Toy, $16

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Coach 1941 Intarsia Dog Cashmere Sweater, $595

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Collars

Turquoise On Chocolate Leather Dog Collar, $49 to $149

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Pawda Handbag Dog Toy, $13 to $15

Branded: National Dog Day

Grooming

Kiehl's 'Spray-n-Play' Dog Cleansing Spritz, $13

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

For Dog Lovers

Dog is Good, Dog is My ZEN Hoodie, $28 to $50

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Tory Bark Shoe Dog Toy, $14 to $16

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Clothes

Deer Silhouette Dog Sweater, $38 to $42

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Hot Starbucks Dog Toy, $15 to $25

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Clothes

Ice Cream Dog Dress, $32

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Toys

Checkered Chewy Vuitton Handbag Dog Toy, $15 to $17

Article continues below

Branded: National Dog Day

Dog Collars

Multi Crystals On Light Pink Leather Dog Collar, $65 to $169

Okay, we'll bite. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.