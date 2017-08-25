Is Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Secretly a Theme Song for Arya Stark?

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry, Music Video, Swish Swish

Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Music Video Is on Its Way and Packed With Stars

Taylor Swift, The Voice

Taylor Swift Shares a Mysterious Video After Brief Social Media Blackout

Jay-Z, Chester Bennington

Jay-Z Dedicates "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Arya Stark, Jenny Humphrey, Shannon Beador

VEVO; HBO; The CW; Bravo / E! Illustration

Taylor Swift has a new single out and the internet has thoughts. Lots of thoughts. But you already knew that. (Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the last day or so. In which case, welcome back!)

While Twitter is busy with arguments over of what "Look What You Made Me Do" is really about, who it's aimed at, whether or not it's intentionally using the beat of that one Peaches song from Mean Girls, and if the song's even any good, we're over here realizing that the lyrics about a woman pushed into doing things she didn't want to do after endless unfair treatment makes the perfect theme song for more than a few of our favorite women on TV. And we're not just talking about the ladies of TGIT, who were immediately linked to the new track thanks to a new promo ABC released minutes after the song dropped. 

Photos

Summer TV 2017: All Hail the Women Kicking Butt

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya Stark

Between mentions of tilted stages, lists of names, rising from the dead, and kingdom keys, there's no character on TV who could rock "Look What You Made Me Do" as their personal theme song more than Game of Thrones' Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams). A young girl hardened into a ruthless killer thanks to the political machinations of every cruel adult around her, the old Arya can't answer your raven. Why? Because she's dead! Like the Taylor in the song, Arya didn't choose this life, it chose her. And just look at all the killing that they made her do.

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Bravo

Shannon Beador

On this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador's main storyline is her struggle to shed the extra pounds she's put on in the last year, which she blames on the stress frenemy Vicki Gunvalson has brought into her life by the allegations of spousal abuse she mentioned at last year's reunion. As she fights to stop using food and alcohol as a coping mechanism, she hasn't been shy about whose fault she thinks this all is. And her husband David isn't helping matters, shoveling chips down his throat at breakneck pace as she's preparing him a healthy dinner. We need an edit of that extended chewing moment from Monday's episode with "LWYMMD" as its soundtrack stat.

Read

Taylor Swift Teams Up With Shonda Rhimes for #TGIT

Jenny Humphrey

Who can forget when Jenny Humphrey (played by Taylor Momsen) went from the sweet little Blair Waldorf disciple we met in season one of Gossip Girl to the hellion with an unnecessary amount of eyeliner and an unstoppable desire to make everyone regret how they treated her? In fact, the song would've so easily worked as the soundtrack to any of Lil J's revenge scenes, Vulture writer Hunter Harris went ahead and edited it into that unforgettable time when she threw that guerrilla fashion show. As expected, it's perfect.

Who do you think Taylor's new song works best for? Sound off in the comments below!

Game of Thrones' season finale airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO, while The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , TV , Game Of Thrones , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Gossip Girl , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.