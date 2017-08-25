Is Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Secretly a Theme Song for Arya Stark?

Taylor Swift has a new single out and the internet has thoughts. Lots of thoughts. But you already knew that. (Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the last day or so. In which case, welcome back!)

While Twitter is busy with arguments over of what "Look What You Made Me Do" is really about, who it's aimed at, whether or not it's intentionally using the beat of that one Peaches song from Mean Girls, and if the song's even any good, we're over here realizing that the lyrics about a woman pushed into doing things she didn't want to do after endless unfair treatment makes the perfect theme song for more than a few of our favorite women on TV. And we're not just talking about the ladies of TGIT, who were immediately linked to the new track thanks to a new promo ABC released minutes after the song dropped.