Taylor Swift's Album Release Date Has Nothing to Do With Kanye West's Mother's Death Anniversary

After Taylor Swift made her big music comeback and revealed this week her plans to release a new album, Reputation, on Nov. 10, many people speculated the date was no coincidence.

They noted on social media that Nov. 10 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kanye West's mother Donda West. Taylor and Kanye have feuded on and off for years and many listeners think their beef helped inspire the pop star's new album, recently released single "Look What You Made Me Do" and overall edgier new sound. She has not confirmed this.

"It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation," a source close to Taylor's record label, Big Machine Records, told E! News in a statement Friday.

Kanye has not commented.