Taylor Swift to Drop ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Music Video at 2017 MTV VMAs: More of Her Most Memorable VMA Moments

If Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" already has you bopping and dancing along, then you're surely having a difficult time waiting for her to drop the music video.

Fortunately, the wait won't be so long as the 27-year-old singer announced she'll release the video at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday—because we wouldn't expect anything less, right?

Swift has a history of making iconic moments happen at the VMAs. In fact, when she performed at the show for the very first time in 2009, she didn't take the stage...she performed on a moving subway!