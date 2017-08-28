Ariana Grande's Hairstylist Uses This $3 Product for a Sleek Ponytail

Ariana Grande's hair is laid!

The star is clearly in love with the high ponytail. It's sleek, allowing her facial features to shine. It's long, adding to her diva persona. And, it's versatile, giving way to a number of standout look with simple changes (See: her braid-to-ponytail style).

To achieve her go-to look, the "Side-to-Side" singer seeks the help of celeb-loved Chris Appleton. The hairstylist, who also works with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, is known for his ability to create super sleek hair, whether it's down, braided or in a ponytail.