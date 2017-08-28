Ariana Grande's Hairstylist Uses This $3 Product for a Sleek Ponytail

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ariana Grande's hair is laid!
The star is clearly in love with the high ponytail. It's sleek, allowing her facial features to shine. It's long, adding to her diva persona. And, it's versatile, giving way to a number of standout look with simple changes (See: her braid-to-ponytail style).
To achieve her go-to look, the "Side-to-Side" singer seeks the help of celeb-loved Chris Appleton. The hairstylist, who also works with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, is known for his ability to create super sleek hair, whether it's down, braided or in a ponytail.
Lucky for us, the British stylist demonstrated his sleek hair routine on E!'s Freestyle with host Zuri Hall and The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi, then later revealed to E! News the drugstore product that he uses to achieve his laid looks.
"This is something I use a lot. It's called Gorilla Snot. It's a gel," Chris shared. "Say I wanted to do a ponytail and I wanted to do something really slick, I'd just put that on the edges. It makes it like rock solid."
Although the yellow, sticky substance, referred to as "Gorilla Snot," doesn't sound like something you'd want to buy, the hairstylist says it's worth it. The substance, which he uses sparingly, is for the small details: your baby hairs, edges and braids.
"If you have braids and you want to lay your edges down or if you want to make sure that ponytail is super sleek use a tiny little drop of it," he suggests.
If a tiny drop of $3 snot can offer red carpet-level hair, it's worth a try. Right?