Whitney Port Breaks Down in Tears Talking About Breastfeeding Pain

Whitney Port is experiencing the not-so-wondrous aspects of motherhood.

The 32-year-old Hills alum gave birth to her and husband Tim Rosenman's first child, son Sonny, in late July. In a video posted on her YouTube page on Thursday, Port is seen breaking down in tears while talking about how difficult and painful it has been for her to breastfeed her baby—a common problem for new moms.

"I think I'm just tired," she said. "And I obviously want to breastfeed. I don't know [why]. I honestly think it's, I guess because that's what people say, like, is the best bonding experience."

Port said breastfeeding was difficult from the beginning.

"I thought I was doing really well and the nurses there said that the latch was good and I was like, really surprised but after about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, I just started to get so incredibly painful and we came home and I just like hit a breaking point and said, 'I can't do this. It feels like someone's like, slicing my nipples with glass,'" Port said.