How Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Achieves Super Straight Hair

"It's all in the details," he told E! News during his demonstration on Freestyle.

It's true. The small steps that artist takes actually makes all the difference. To start, "The key is making sure you condition and treat the hair. That's how you get that really shiny look," he said. The pro suggests deep conditioning the hair before blow drying it, so it's hydrated and strong.

Next, "Using good products to keep the integrity, shine and strength of the hair. I think that what makes hair look expensive. We live in the world where hair is over-processed, over-colored, over-treated." According to the pro, less is more when applying products and the quality of the product is very important.

"There's a fine line between shiny and greasy," the stylist warned.