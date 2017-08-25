9 Foundation Options for Sensitive Skin at Every Price Point

If you have problem skin, wearing foundation is a necessary evil.

You don't feel comfortable leaving the house without it on, but the problem is that if you wear it every day, it clogs your pores—big time. There's no way around it: Makeup is not good for your skin, but if you choose correctly, it doesn't have to make it worse. That's precisely why you should look for formulas that are oil-free, derm-recommended and contain good-for-your-skin ingredients.

And no, you don't have to spend a fortune to get what you're looking for.