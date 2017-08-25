Taylor Swift Is Now Selling Snake Merch on Her Website

by Corinne Heller |

Taylor Swiftwants to let you show how sssssnake-like you can be. Starting at the low price of $60.

The singer made a music comeback Friday with the release of "Look What You Made Me Do," an electro-pop single about betrayal and power. She teased it Wednesday, announcing it as the first single from her new album, Reputation, and released it Thursday night.

Her comeback was preceded by a purging of her social media accounts and black-out of her website, followed by the postings of a three-part video making up the moving image of a slithering snake. Her critics have often branded her as one. With her new single, Swift sheds her old, lighter pop sound and image.

Her website has since returned with details about her new music releases as well as, yep, new merch.

For $60, you can pre-order a platinum-plated silver or 24-kt gold-plated silver adjustable snake ring, each adorned with 300 zircon crystals. Swift herself wears a couple of silver ones in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, whose teaser was released Friday.

The rings come in a box decorated with an image of her Reputation album cover, which shows her in black and white in front of newspaper headlines, bylines and text all reading "Taylor Swift" over and over again.

There is also a $75 black hooded pullover hoodie with a large snake in the shape of a cursive "T" embroidered on the corner. It also bears the words "Taylor Swift Reputation." As of Friday, only sizes S, M, L and XXL are available to pre-order.

Swift is set to debut her full-length "Look What You Made Me Do" music video Sunday during the 2017 MTV VMAs.

