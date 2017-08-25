Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Shares Naked Selfie for Post About Female Empowerment

When it comes to female empowerment, Lala Kent is letting her body do the talking.
The former Vanderpump Rules star posted on her Instagram page Thursday night a naked selfie, taken in a lavish bathroom.
"Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don't care," she wrote. "Women unite, ladies rise. No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together. Boys, you'll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn't mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we've got #welcome2ourworldfellas #prepare#ladiesrise."
Lala, who famously body-shamed co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules and later apologized to her, made her comments just before Women's Equality Day 2017, which is on Saturday.
She had tweeted earlier in the week, "Female is my religion. Women is my belief. #ladiesrise."
Lala joins a long list of celebs who have posted naked Instagrams.
Lala has shared nude pics before.
In 2016, she posted a naked selfie days after she confirmed she was leaving Vanderpump Rules.