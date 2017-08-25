What Are the Chances Your Favorite TV Show Will Get a Revival? We're Examining the Odds

The WB





Buffy the Vampire Slayer

While no plans are in motion to revive the beloved supernatural coming-of-age series, which ran for five seasons of the WB before moving to UPN for two more, creator Joss Whedon has hinted that there's still story to tell, but doesn't seem too keen on revisiting the world. ""Everything sort of finds its way back somewhere," he told EW earlier this year. "I've been trying deliberately to move forward and do something a little bit different. But yeah, the great thing is everybody looks great, and the other great thing is the show is about growing up. If we did it with these guys, they'd be the age they basically are. They'd probably play a little younger because they can do that. But yeah, you'd see somebody going through their life at a different stage." Star Sarah Michelle Gellar, however, seemed pretty emphatically against tempting fate with a revival.

"At a certain point, when things are magical, you don't want to go back and Godfather III it—right?" she said. "I'm sure the fans are incredibly disappointed to hear that answer, but I think they'd be more disappointed if we created something and it didn't live up to the expectation because the expectation is so incredibly high. And I love that it can live in comic form and graphic novels. There are so many worlds it can live in."

Chances It'll Be Back: Zero percent