This Basic Black Jumpsuit Can Be Worn In Any Situation

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

ESC: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Black Jumpsuit

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Who doesn't love a basic black jumpsuit?

It's flattering, neutral and pretty much an instant outfit all by itself. There's no doubt about the fact that the one piece good investment, but if you keep wearing it the same old way you're going to get bored. 

You might think there's only one way to wear it, but if you get creative, you can dress it up and down. For a night on the town, try a lacy bralette layered underneath. For a weekend brunch situation, a classic denim jacket adds a casual vibe.

But that's just the start of it. To give yours some personality, depending on the occasion, here's three new ways to style it. 

ESC: Black Jumpsuit Collage

For a night on the town, sex it up by adding a peekaboo lace bustier underneath. Sultry details like pointy heels, a sleek clutch and geometric earrings complete the date-night vibe. 

Halston Heritage Cutout Stretch-Crepe Jumpsuit, Was: $495, Now: $198; Victoria's Secret Mini Lace Bustier, $55; Nina Kalyssa Metallic Minaudiere, Was: $60, Now: $27; Steve Madden Fantasia, Was: $100, Now: $40; Mango Geometric Earrings, $10

 

 

ESC: Black Jumpsuit Collage

Headed to brunch or something else slightly more casual? Dress down the all-black look with a weighty denim jacket thrown over your shoulders, a cute neck tie and bright-white sneakers.

Halston Heritage Cutout Stretch-Crepe Jumpsuit, Was: $495, Now: $198; Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, Was: $75, Now: $60; H&M Denim Jacket, Was: $40, Now: $25; Chelsea28 Morgan Convertible Faux Leather Satchel, $99; J.Crew Skinny Silk Scarf, Was: $40, Now: $30

 

 

 

ESC: Black Jumpsuit Collage

And if you think you can't pull off the innately sexy jumpsuit at work, think again. A sleeveless trench paired a white turtleneck underneath makes the look instantly professional. Pro tip: Loafers on your feet don't hurt either. 

Halston Heritage Cutout Stretch-Crepe Jumpsuit, Was: $495, Now: $198; ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Ribbed Stretch-Micro Modal Turtleneck Top, $58; Urban Originals Take Me Home Vegan Leather Bag, $88; Target Merona Kona Backless Mule Loafers, $23; Zara Double Breasted Waistcoat Dress, $80

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.