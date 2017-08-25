Megan Fox's Latest Lingerie Campaign Is Too Hot to Handle

Frederick's of Hollywood
Frederick's of Hollywood
As if you needed any more heat this summer, Megan Fox just raised temperatures with her latest lingerie campaign.
The 31-year-old actress posed for Frederick's of Hollywood, showing off her toned figure in several lacy, barely-there ensembles.
In one photo, she gives that sultry stare with a perfectly plump pout while posing in a black corset with a matching pair of thong underwear and a gold robe.
In another photo, she strips down even more, wearing a coordinating blue and black lace set that includes a balconette bra and high-waisted panties.
The look also shows off her now-famous rib tattoo, which reads, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."
The phrase was written by German philosopher, poet and composer Nietzsche.
Another photo features the brunette bombshell sliding off a brown leather couch while wearing a sexy, black satin one-piece.
"These pieces make you feel an awakened appreciation for your body," Fox said of the lingerie. "I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing. I don't mind being acknowledged or appreciated for it."
Well, her body certainly has done some miraculous things, providing her with three healthy sons—Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green—alongside Brian Austin Green.
In fact, this is the second sexy campaign she's done since she gave birth to Journey on August 9, 2016.
As for her secret to bouncing back after her pregnancy, Fox previously told us she sticks to a no-carb diet and works out really hard a couple days a week mixing in cardio with weight training.
The Fall 2017 Frederick's of Hollywood collection launches with an assortment of lingerie including bodysuits, chemises, corsets, robes, bras and panties. Fox is also currently collaborating on the first Frederick's of Hollywood X Megan Fox capsule which will premiere during the holidays.