WAGS Miami Stars Claudia Sampedro and Astrid Bavaresco Get Frisky With a Banana in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Will Astrid Bavaresco's date end with a bang banana?!

In this hilarious clip from Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro comes over to help her best friend get ready for a second date with baseball player Michael Crouse.

"So, are you feeling him?" Claudia wonders. "I feel like you're so picky."

Astrid admits she is kinda into him because he's "different" from all the men she's dated in the past.

"Michael's cute," she confesses. "I feel like we have a lot in common, and I'm definitely picking up on the vibe that he might be feeling me too."