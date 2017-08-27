WAGS Miami Stars Claudia Sampedro and Astrid Bavaresco Get Frisky With a Banana in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Will Astrid Bavaresco's date end with a bang banana?!
In this hilarious clip from Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro comes over to help her best friend get ready for a second date with baseball player Michael Crouse.
"So, are you feeling him?" Claudia wonders. "I feel like you're so picky."
Astrid admits she is kinda into him because he's "different" from all the men she's dated in the past.
"Michael's cute," she confesses. "I feel like we have a lot in common, and I'm definitely picking up on the vibe that he might be feeling me too."
But Claudia wants a more explicit answer. "On a scale from zero to DTF, how into him are you?" she demands.
"I don't know if I'm down to f--k," Astrid replies. "I gotta see how the second date goes at least!" However, that question prompts Astrid to grab a couple bananas and predict how the night might end (because, sex).
"How do you think my dates gonna go if this were to be his banana?" Astrid asks while holding up the fruit.
Claudia is totally game to participate and jumps up on the countertop. "Let's try it out!" she says enthusiastically.
See what happens next in the sneak peek above!