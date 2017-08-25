Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Still Quote Titanic Lines to Each Other

We fell in love with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling thanks to The Notebook and got attached to Julia Roberts and George Clooney after the Oceans franchise, but it seems no on-screen couple will ever really compete with our favorite film duo of all time: Titanic's Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The former co-stars have made us believe in love since 1997, and their continued friendship only heightened our hopes for something to spark between them in real life, too.

In fact, Winslet—who covers the latest issue of Glamour U.K.—gave us all the feels when she gushed over her adorable relationship with DiCaprio.