All the Signs Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Were Destined to Split

After a whirlwind onscreen romance and months-long engagement, it's over for The Bachelor stars Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi.

He had proposed to her on the season 21 finale, which aired in March. The two recently told E! News they had broken up and ended their engagement, adding that they are parting ways "with lots of love and admiration for each other."

It isn't that surprising that the two ended up breaking up. There were a few signs they were headed to splitsville, namely:

1. The Distance: There was a lot of it. Grimaldi lives in Montreal and Viall lives in Los Angeles.

The two did, however, obviously tried to make it work; Grimaldi had spent many months in Los Angeles with Viall and supported him this past spring while he competed on Dancing With the Stars. In May, he traveled to Canada to visit her and her family. He had last visited Montreal with Grimaldi while filming The Bachelor.

"It's Nick's first trip to Montreal since filming the show," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "He didn't really get to see that much during their hometown date, the visit was so short."