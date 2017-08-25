Rod Stewart Rereleases "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" With DNCE

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nostalgia alert!

Your cool aunt's favorite '70s rocker Rod Stewart on Friday rereleased his 1978 pop hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," this time featuring Joe Jonas' band DNCE. A snippet of the single was posted on their social media accounts. The new version of the song is less funk and more rock and just as much cheeeeeeese.

They plan to perform their new collaboration Sunday in Las Vegas and a live broadcast of their performance will be screened at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

"They've updated it," Stewart said on BBC Radio Two on Thursday about the new version of the song. "It's as simple as that. They've twisted it about, put a verse...a chorus. They just made it different. So, why not?"

"It's gonna be an enjoyable...we're doing it on the VMAs on Sunday," he said. "I love it."

Photos

MTV VMAs: The Most Controversial Moments

DNCE, Rod Stewart

Getty Images

Will Stewart bust out a leopard-print suit?

"I can't give away the secrets but I've got a very special outfit," he told BBC Radio Two. "I think the band DNCE are going to be wearing all vintage Rod stuff—obviously not my stuff—but they've had it all remade. It's a wonderful nod to the '70s."

The 2017 MTV VMAs air from The Forum in Los Angeles this Sunday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Rod Stewart , DNCE , Joe Jonas , 2017 MTV VMAs , Top Stories , Music , Nostalgia
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.