Rod Stewart Rereleases "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" With DNCE

Nostalgia alert!

Your cool aunt's favorite '70s rocker Rod Stewart on Friday rereleased his 1978 pop hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," this time featuring Joe Jonas' band DNCE. A snippet of the single was posted on their social media accounts. The new version of the song is less funk and more rock and just as much cheeeeeeese.

They plan to perform their new collaboration Sunday in Las Vegas and a live broadcast of their performance will be screened at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

"They've updated it," Stewart said on BBC Radio Two on Thursday about the new version of the song. "It's as simple as that. They've twisted it about, put a verse...a chorus. They just made it different. So, why not?"

"It's gonna be an enjoyable...we're doing it on the VMAs on Sunday," he said. "I love it."