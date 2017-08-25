The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi End Their Engagement

Instagram
Another couple from the Bachelor franchise has decided to call it quits.
E! News has exclusively learned that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have broken up more than five months after viewers watched their proposal on The Bachelor finale.
"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," Nick and Vanessa tell E! News in an exclusive joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
Ever since their televised proposal, the couple has spent most of their time in Los Angeles together. In fact, E! News caught up with the duo earlier this summer where they revealed how things were going.
"We're just not really spending a lot of time apart," Nick explained to us at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala. "She's spending a lot of time out here in L.A. and we'll keep doing that."
At the same time, Nick traveled with Vanessa to her hometown of Montréal on more than one occasion to visit family and show support for the No Better You charity.
And while the pair enjoyed their share of date nights in and around Hollywood, Vanessa admitted that staying home with her main man wasn't too bad either.
"Staying home in your pajamas and not having to put curlers in your hair and make-up and having to dress up and put up a push-up bra. Nick cooking shirtless isn't a bad date," she shared with E! News. "I discovered his cooking skills like the morning after we got engaged. He was making his delicious French toast. Just staying home and lounging is nice."
As the couple goes their separate ways, fans can still remember the good times they shared during their love story chronicled on The Bachelor. From the romantic proposal in Finland to the $100,000 engagement ring, this relationship had the ingredients for a love story.
But through the public scrutiny and Hollywood spotlight, the pair assured fans that they were going to try to make it work and defy the Bachelor curse.
"They don't hide the fact that this is all very new. But they're putting in the work," a source previously shared with us. "They want this relationship to succeed."