Taylor Swift Goes High Fashion for Reputation Magazine Covers

Taylor Swift is about to become a publishing powerhouse.

In celebration of her new album Reputation, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has teamed up with Target to release two collector's edition magazines, which will be out Nov. 10.

The Reputation Vol. 1 cover was shot by Mert & Marcus and styled by Joseph Cassell; Swift hired hairstylist Paul Hanlon, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench and manicurist Lorraine Griffin for the shoot. Reputation Vol. 2 was shot by Benny Horne and styled by Cassell, who put her in Marc Jacobs' $1,500 embellished camouflage-print, cotton-canvas jacket. For that cover, she retained hairstylist Jemma Muradian, makeup artist Lorrie Turk and manicurist Kimmie Kyees.

The magazines are now available for pre-order online. Each collectible edition will include 72 pages of artwork by Swift, behind-the-scene photos from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video shoot, poetry and 20 personal photos, handwritten lyrics and an exclusive poster.