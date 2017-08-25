Taylor Swift Teases "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video on GMA

Taylor Swift's comeback is closer than ever!

A teaser for a video for the 27-year-old pop star's new single "Look What You Made Me Do" aired on Good Morning America. The 15-second preview showed a car crash and images of betrayal and power—and, of course, a snake. The video will be shown in its entirety Sunday during the 2017 MTV VMAs

Swift had announced the new track as part of a major music reveal Wednesday, during which it was announced on her Instagram page she would be releasing the single Thursday and drop a new album, Reputation, in November. Its cover shows her in black and white, appearing in front of a backdrop of newspaper headlines and text, all reading "Taylor Swift" repeatedly.