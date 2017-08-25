Taylor Swift's Clapback Begins With ''Look What You Made Me Do'': Why reputation Will Be the Most Merciless Album of 2017

Of course Taylor Swift's next album is called reputation, with a sassy lower-case r and everything.

It seems silly that the many think tanks enlisted to figure out the singer's next musical move ever proposed it could be called anything else. There was only one thing, overall, for the 10-time Grammy winner to address—and her reputation, as shaped through the eyes of others, was it.

No album release has been as hotly anticipated among a star's faithful since Adele dropped 25 almost five torturous years after 21, though Jay-Z's confessional 4:44 was a close second. For Swift, it'll "just" be a little over three years since 1989 when reputation comes out on Nov. 10—but the release comes with extra, unavoidable heft thanks to everything that has happened, and everything that's been said about her, since Taylor accepted her Album of the Year Grammy for 1989 in February 2016.

Or heck, maybe it's going to be in response to everything that's been said about her since the incident that Kanye West claims made her "faaaamous."