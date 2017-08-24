Taylor Swift Releases Her First Single From reputation: Listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" Now

Attention all Swifties: Your wildest dreams have officially come true.
After months and months of wondering if and when new music would be coming out, Taylor Swift officially released a new single titled "Look What You Made Me Do."
The track is expected to be featured on the Grammy winner's upcoming album reputation that will be available everywhere on November 10. When you pre-order reputation, fans can register for Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster for an opportunity to purchase tickets to an upcoming concert show.
As for the lyric video, it's officially live on YouTube and produced by Taylor and Joseph Kahn.
And for those loyal fans who have been keeping track, it's been nearly three years since the release of her last album called 1989.
Fans around the world have patiently been waiting for new music from the woman behind huge hit singles including "Shake It Off," "Love Story" and "22."
And while music lovers were delighted to hear her surprise collaboration with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack back in December 2016, an entire new album has turned the excitement up even more.
"Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source previously shared with E! News back in May. "She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon."
Our insider added, "She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."
After a social media purge, Taylor appears ready to start a new chapter in her music career. And based on the positive reception she is receiving to her latest single, this is only the beginning.
Will she somehow be involved in Sunday night's 2017 MTV Video Music Awards? We'll just have to wait and see!