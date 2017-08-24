Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Are ''Really Happy'' and Keeping a Low Profile in Los Angeles

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Were Still an Item

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Foxx

IXOLA/BACKGRID

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxxcontinue to keep their unconfirmed relationship on the down-low.  

The actor was photographed at The Commons at Calabasas in Southern California this week around the same time Holmes and her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise were also spotted at the upscale retail center. Foxx—dressed stylishly in a navy blue polo, khakis and wide-brimmed hat—picked up dessert from Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.

One source said that upon Foxx's departure, it appeared he was headed in the direction of Katie's home. 

For years, the A-listers have fielded romance rumors, but have yet to either confirm or deny the status of their relationship. But as a second source explains, the Dawson's Creek alum and her man are still going strong.

Photos

Katie Holmes' Best Looks

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Stuart Ramson/Invision for Quaker Oats; Brennan Lashever/ABImages via AP Images

"They are really happy," the insider tells E! News. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

The source continues, "They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile."

In April, eyewitness caught the duo enjoying a private dinner date in New York City. But ever since then, it's been practically impossible to nail down Katie and Jamie in the same place at the same time. Earlier this summer, the actress was photographed in Los Angeles conspicuously close to her rumored beau, though not actually together. 

So can fans ever expect Katie and Jamie to finally go public? According to our source, unfortunately not. 

"Katie and Jamie will not at any time talk about their union," our source shares. "They like their life private."

And who could blame them?! E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. 

TAGS/ Jamie Foxx , Katie Holmes , Couples , Sightings , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.