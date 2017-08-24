Should You Date Nate? See the Most Bizarre Dating Profile Ever

So we've heard ABC is currently casting for their next Bachelor...

The internet has stumbled upon yet another weirdly fascinating and pretty hilarious gem. It's a website called ShouldYouDateNate.Com, and the Twitterverse can't seem to agree on whether or not 31-year-old Nate Rifkin of Denver, Col. actually went to such lengths to track down a potential life partner.

A self-described "passionate businessman" with a love for meditation, healthy living and his nutritional supplement company, Nate decided to create his own dating profile, because as he put it, Tinder was a bit restrictive for someone as wordy as Nate. (Seriously, this page reads like a freakin' novel.)

But instead of listing his most admirable qualities, Rifkin switches the script on a typical dating profile and describes all the reasons you'd never want to settle down with a guy like him.